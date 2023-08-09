HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra University Incubation Centre in Visakhapatnam invites applications from innovators, start-ups for NIDHI grants

August 09, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Incubation Centre (A Hub) has invited innovators and start-ups to apply for its AU Nidhi iTBI ignition grant programme, which is designed to help innovators and start-ups transform their ideas into viable prototypes and products with potential for commercialisation.

The grant is made possible through National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovation (NIDHI), a programme under the Department of Science and Technology.

AU NIDHI grant awards will be a minimum of ₹2 lakh and up to a maximum ₹10 lakh per award, according to a release here on Wednesday. Details can be obtained at the A Hub.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.