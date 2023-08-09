August 09, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Incubation Centre (A Hub) has invited innovators and start-ups to apply for its AU Nidhi iTBI ignition grant programme, which is designed to help innovators and start-ups transform their ideas into viable prototypes and products with potential for commercialisation.

The grant is made possible through National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovation (NIDHI), a programme under the Department of Science and Technology.

AU NIDHI grant awards will be a minimum of ₹2 lakh and up to a maximum ₹10 lakh per award, according to a release here on Wednesday. Details can be obtained at the A Hub.