Andhra University in Visakhapatnam to get `Defence Chair’

January 03, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Directorate General, Resettlement, Major General Sharad Kapur, will visit AU on January 26 to participate as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, says Vice-Chancellor

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

Andhra University (AU) Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy has said that AU will get a ‘Defence Chair’ from the Ministry of Defence. A formal decision was taken in a virtual meeting with Directorate General Resettlement Major General Sharad Kapur on Tuesday. It will be prestigious status to the state university, he added.

In an hour-long virtual meet, Major General Kapur also presented proposals for several sponsored courses from the Ministry of Defence to Andhra University for consideration. Some of them included admission of all officers undergoing courses at the National Defence College to the Executive Ph.D programme at AU on ‘Strategic Management’, introduction of a two-semester course in `Fire Sub Officer’’ on the lines of the National Fire Service College, Nagpur, and to launch an online MBA programme with four semesters on `Strategic Management’ for all Defence retiring officers, fully sponsored by Defence. Also, a course-cum-guidance for Defence officers for Startup Entrepreneurship at the AU’s Incubation Centre.

The Vice-Chancellor asked him to officially sign an MoU on the proposals, for which Kapur agreed and the MoU could be signed during his visit to AU. Kapur accepted the invitation to be the chief guest at AU’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the V-C added.

