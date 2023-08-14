Andhra University in Visakhapatnam to fill 510 faculty posts by the end of November

August 14, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Visakhapatnam

A total of 510 faculty posts required for the smooth running of classes in 64 departments of the Andhra University (AU) campus likely to be filled by the end of November.

Although there are 726 sanctioned posts, the AU management has finalised 510 vacancies by removing 195 existing posts and 21 backlog posts.

As part of the State government’s efforts to fill up the posts, an official notification is to be published by AU. Subsequently, the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) will take care of conducting a written test, which may consist of 180 multiple choice questions of three hours duration.

After the examination, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:12 (12 candidates for one post) for further screening. Interview will be conducted by AU for its 510 posts in the ratio of 1:4 (four candidates for one post).

The 510 posts include Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors. There is no written test for Professors and Associate Professors as they are selected on the basis of their Academic Performance Index score, but candidates have to undergo the APPSC examination for Assistant Professor posts. The starting salary for the Assistant Professor is ₹1 lakh.

Test on core subjects

Anyone including contract faculty currently working in the university can apply for the written test for the post of Assistant Professor. Unlike the earlier method of testing skills such as English, General Knowledge etc. which are not part of the core subject, the exam will now entirely be based on the core subjects.

Speaking to The Hindu, AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan said, “We already have 104 Assistant Professors on contract basis. We hope these people can compete with young blood and crack the written test easily. For the post of Assistant Professor, the existing contract faculty will have 10% weightage in the marks. We will issue the advertisement by the end of this August and fill the posts by the end of November.”

A member of APPSC said, “This is a massive recruitment process after 2006 in the State. Around 3,300 posts are being filled at a time in all the 16 state universities and IIITs. We are all working round-the-clock to speed up this process as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is very much particular about the recruitment drive. While 2,635 posts are related to the State universities, 660 posts are to be filled in IIITs across the State.”