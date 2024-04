April 08, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University was listed in the Asia Book of Records 2024 and India Book of Records 2024 for its recent activity of ‘Change from Human Being to Being Human’ held at AU campus on February 6, where motivational speaker Nick Vujicic addressed the conference. Around 60,000 people gathered at the event to swear on its theme. AU management team, including Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, celebrated the feat, according to a release here on Monday.

