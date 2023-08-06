Andhra University in Visakhapatnam offers online MCA, MBA among other academic programmes from this year

August 06, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Now, pursuing Master of Computer Application (MCA) or Master of Business Administration (MBA) is easy for working professionals or anyone who is pursuing business. Andhra University School of Distance Education (AUSDE) has recently received the approval of the University Grants Commission - Distance Education Bureau (UGC-DEB) to start 11 online programmes from the academic year 2023-24. The two premier programmes – MBA and MCA are also on the list.

Other programmes include M. Com, M. Sc (Psychology), M.A (Political Science), M.A. (Human Resource Management), M.A (Journalism and Mass Communication), M.A (Economics), M.A. (English), B.A. (History, Economics, Politics) and B. Com.

AUSDE officials said that the online masters programmes were tailored for professionals looking to become strategic, innovative, marketing and business leaders in today’s data-driven digital world. Students would get extensive opportunity to enhance their knowledge, utilise extensive e-libraries, high-tech virtual programming environment and webinars by industry experts to develop them as in-demand professionals.

“We are the first public university in Andhra Pradesh to be approved for conducting the academic programmes, including MBA and MCA, online. Interested students, especially employed or business people from anywhere in the world can apply for the courses to enhance their qualifications. As everything is done online, students need not physically attend the exams too. We will hire expert faculty from various leading institutes in the country to teach the students,” AUSDE Director K. Visweswara Rao told The Hindu on Sunday.

Last date is August 31

The last date to apply for the courses is August 31. All programmes are run on semester basis. The tuition fee for MCA course (excluding other charges) is ₹60,000 while for MBA it is ₹46,000. The tuition fee for other programmes ranges from ₹2,500 to ₹8,500 per semester.

“These are additional programmes to our existing two online programmes B. Com (Accountancy) and M.A (Sociology) launched last year. We got tremendous response. There were about 140 odd admissions for existing programmes, mostly from candidates from African countries. For these new MBA and MCA programmes, we even got calls from New York on Sunday. As it is an online programme, there is no limit on the number of seats. Any number of students can study courses from across the globe,” said Prof. Rao.

