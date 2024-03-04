ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University in Visakhapatnam may soon have a Western Australia Corner 

March 04, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University may have a Western Australia Corner (WAC) in the university campus soon. Western Australia Global Engagement Manager Broderick Moncrieff from the University of Western Australia, visited the Andhra University here on Monday. He held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, Registrar M. James Stephen and former AU Dean of International Studies E.N. Dhananjaya Rao on the proposed creation of the WAC on the university campus. The AU team took Mr. Moncrieff to the newly-developed centres of the AU, its buildings, and assured him of the university’s support in establishing the WAC, according to an official release here.

