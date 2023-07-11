HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra University in Visakhapatnam inks MoU with Indian Navy on internship for engineering students

As part of the pact, selected students will be given training for six months, say officials

July 11, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Navy for deputing its engineering students for internship training. Students from EEE, ECE, Mechanical, Instrumentation, Marine Engineering and Naval Architecture departments of AU, and also from a few selected affiliated engineering colleges as recommended by the AU, will get the internship training, according to the MoU.

Probable duration of the internship training will be of six months for all selected students.

The MoU was signed by Naval Dockyard (Visakhapatnam) Admiral Superintendent Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu on behalf of the Indian Navy and AU registrar V. Krishna Mohan in the presence of Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

Prof. Prasad Reddy said that it is a historical day as the engineering students will get a wonderful opportunity to understand the new technology of Defence with experts of Naval Dockyard for the period of 24 weeks.

30 MoUs

The Registrar said that AU has signed 30 MoUs, including the latest one, with Indian Armed Forces for the benefit of the nation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.