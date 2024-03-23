GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra University in Visakhapatnam celebrates World Meteorological Day

March 23, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Univesity Department of Meteorology and Oceanography celebrated World Meteorological Day here on Saturday. (WMD) – 2024. Every year, the World Meteorological Organisation, Geneva organises the celebrations with a particular theme. This year’s theme is “At the Frontline of Climate Action”.

The department head P. Sunitha convened a meeting with the senior and retired faculty along with the present staff members and departments students. She stressed the need of minimising the bad weather conditions due to large-scale emission of green house gases.

Speaker K.P.R. Vittal Murthy said about the various aspects of the atmosphere and ocean processes.

Class IX students of the A.U. English Medium School participated in a quiz programme organised by the department to create awareness about the atmosphere and oceans and how they are fulfilling needs of mankind through irrigation, agriculture and other purposes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.