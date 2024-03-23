Andhra University in Visakhapatnam celebrates World Meteorological Day

March 23, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Univesity Department of Meteorology and Oceanography celebrated World Meteorological Day here on Saturday. (WMD) – 2024. Every year, the World Meteorological Organisation, Geneva organises the celebrations with a particular theme. This year’s theme is “At the Frontline of Climate Action”.

The department head P. Sunitha convened a meeting with the senior and retired faculty along with the present staff members and departments students. She stressed the need of minimising the bad weather conditions due to large-scale emission of green house gases.

Speaker K.P.R. Vittal Murthy said about the various aspects of the atmosphere and ocean processes.

Class IX students of the A.U. English Medium School participated in a quiz programme organised by the department to create awareness about the atmosphere and oceans and how they are fulfilling needs of mankind through irrigation, agriculture and other purposes.