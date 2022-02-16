Andhra University holds national webinar on social empowerment

Caste discrimination impedes progress, say speakers

The Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, (CSSEIP), Andhra University has organised a national webinar on ‘Marginalized Communities in India: Strategies for Social Empowerment’ here on Wednesday.

Registrar V.Krishna Mohan, who inaugurated the event, said that best practices need to be adopted and welfare schemes of the government must continue to address the issues faced by the marginalised in the future.

Resource Person on the occasion, Dr. Shubamitra Das from Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi in her virtual address, lamented that caste discrimination continues to impede social and economic progress leading to the marginalisation of the downtrodden sections.

Director of the Centre Dr. P. Subba Rao, and Head of Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, AU, Dr .A. Rama Naga Hanuman attended.