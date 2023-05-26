HamberMenu
Andhra University gets Digital Population Clock in Visakhapatnam

May 26, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Students watching the Digital Population Clock in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Students watching the Digital Population Clock in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Director General (Statistics), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, S.R Meena, inaugurated Digital Population Clock at the Population Research Centre of Andhra University here on Friday.

Mr. Meena emphasised the need for creating awareness among the students and research scholars about the Census. He also said that the all the 18 Population Research Centres across the country would be strengthened to conduct research on contemporary issues. He assured more research projects for Andhra University.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that the population clock will be beneficial to everyone as it provides an interactive and quick overview of the population the State and the nation. He also appreciated the PRC for its ongoing research activities. The clock will provide minute-by-minute estimation of population in India as well as in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Honorary Director B. Muniswamy, Rector K. Samatha and others were present.

