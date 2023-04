April 26, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The two-week long Andhra University Foundation Day celebrations started here on Wednesday.

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy paid floral tributes to the statue of founder Vice-Chancellor C.R. Reddy in the administrative office building here. He urged the students and alumni of the university to get ready to organise the centenary celebrations in a grand manner. The V-C was accompanied by Rector K. Samatha and Registrar V. Krishna Mohan.