Andhra University forwards research scholar’s complaint against Hindi professor to women’s grievance cell in Visakhapatnam

July 18, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A day after the National Commission for Women directed Andhra University (AU) Vice-Chancellor (V-C) to conduct an inquiry into the alleged misbehaviour by a Hindi professor against a woman research scholar, the varsity officials on Tuesday forwarded the complaint to Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and the Women’s Grievance Cell.

Some days ago, a research scholar (part-time) from AU had written a complaint to the NCW alleging misbehaviour and demanding bribe to approve the thesis by her research guide. In the complaint lodged with the NCW, the research scholar informed that she had joined the PhD programme in the Hindi department during the year 2019. She alleged that the professor had demanded ₹4 lakh from her to sign the thesis and agreed for an initial payment of ₹75,000. The research scholar in the complaint also stated that the professor had misbehaved with her several times.

Speaking to the media, Registrar V. Krishna Mohan said that they have asked the ICC and Women’s Grievance Cell to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. If the allegations are proved to be true, disciplinary action will be taken against the professor, he said.

He said that generally in AU, if any such cases are reported, the scholars should immediately report it to the Principal first, who would conduct primary inquiry and forward it to the ICC for further inquiry. He also ruled out scope for demanding bribes to approve a Ph.D in the varsity. The Registrar also said that a few months ago, the professor on whom allegations were made had also lodged a complaint against the research scholar.

III Town police station Inspector K. Rama Rao said that three months ago the professor had lodged a complaint that husband of the research scholar had abused and attacked him demanding that he sign the thesis.

Meanwhile, the professor said that the complaints by the scholar were baseless. In a press conference on Tuesday, he stated that attempts are being made to tarnish his image. He said that in his career, he had guided 25 research scholars but no such remarks were made earlier.