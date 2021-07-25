Andhra University forms five-member committee to probe into death of cow on campus

BJP and Jana Sena Party seek action against security personnel

The death of a cow at Andhra University(AU) has sparked controversy with members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party(JSP) alleging negligence of the security officials, which led to the death of the animal. The political representatives also demanded a probe into the issue to identify the accused and ensure strict punishment.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav from the BJP visited the spot near YVS Murthy Auditorium, where the AU security officials hac buried the carcass of the cow, here on Sunday morning. He paid floral tributes to the cow at the burial site.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Madhav said with the increase in concrete jungles, there was no option for a number of cows from Resupuvanipalem, Shivajipalem and Maddilapalem areas but to graze on AU campus. Till now, there was no incident of animal attack on students or property loss. But the AU officials have been imposing fines on the cattle owners, if these animals enter varsity premises, he said.

“The AU security officials might have tortured it causing its death. Why did the security bury the animal on the AU premises? This has to be probed by the officials. We will send a notice to the AU officials and also take this issue to the notice of the Governor,” Mr. Madhav told media.

He also demanded strict punishment of the security personnel and also asked the AU to pay compensation to the cow owner Venkat Rao.

Meanwhile, AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan said that Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy has ordered an inquiry into the alleged death of a cow on the campus. The five-member committee would inquire into the issue and submit a report within 48 hours. Principal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Law, Sripada Sumitra, is the convener of the committee.

The Viswa Hindu Parishad(VHP) had filed a petition in the III Town Police Station on Saturday that a cow had died due to the alleged negligence of AU security staff. According to Inspector Eswar Rao, a cow had trespassed into the campus and the security staff had tethered the cow and had asked the owner to pay a fine of ₹1,000 and take back the animal. But by the time, the owner could pay the fine amount, the cow reportedly died of weakness. He also said that after the cow had died, AU officials asked the owner to take away the carcass. But since the owner did not turn up, the officials buried the animal, Mr. Eswar Rao added.