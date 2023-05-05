ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test results released in Visakhapatnam

May 05, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Tejashwi from Visakhapatnam secures top rank

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on Friday released the results of AU Engineering Entrance Test (AUEET 2023) exam conducted for admissions into four-year Engineering (B.Tech self-support) course in AU Engineering College. K Tejashwi from Visakhapatnam secured top rank, while Reddy Jyoti Bhaskar from Srikakulam secured second rank. D. Nakshatra Manasa from Guntur secured third rank.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Prasad Reddy said that as many as 3,952 candidates have applied for the examination of which 3,542 appeared. The examination was conducted across the State on May 3 in nine examination centres set up in the cities of Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati and Kadapa. The results were released within one day and are available on the AU Admissions website, he said, adding that the admission dates will be announced soon.

AU Rector K. Samatha, Registrar V. Krishnamohan and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US