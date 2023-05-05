HamberMenu
Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test results released in Visakhapatnam

Tejashwi from Visakhapatnam secures top rank

May 05, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on Friday released the results of AU Engineering Entrance Test (AUEET 2023) exam conducted for admissions into four-year Engineering (B.Tech self-support) course in AU Engineering College. K Tejashwi from Visakhapatnam secured top rank, while Reddy Jyoti Bhaskar from Srikakulam secured second rank. D. Nakshatra Manasa from Guntur secured third rank.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Prasad Reddy said that as many as 3,952 candidates have applied for the examination of which 3,542 appeared. The examination was conducted across the State on May 3 in nine examination centres set up in the cities of Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati and Kadapa. The results were released within one day and are available on the AU Admissions website, he said, adding that the admission dates will be announced soon.

AU Rector K. Samatha, Registrar V. Krishnamohan and others were present.

