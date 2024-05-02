ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University engineering entrance test on May 5

May 02, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 4,283 applications have been received for the AUEET-2024 admissions to B.Tech programmes offered by Andhra University’s College of Engineering.

A total of 510 seats are available for the five B.Tech programmes — CSE+M.Tech; electronics and communications; mechanical; civil; and electrical and electronics engineering.

The entrance test will held across the State between 10 a.m. and 11.30 am on May 5.

In Visakhapatnam, the test centres are AU College of Engineering for Women (Sivajipalem), Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College (Resapuvanipalem) and Gayatri Vidya Parishad College for Degree and PG courses (MVP Colony).

In other areas in the State, Maharajah College (Vizianagaram), Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University’s College of Engineering (Srikakulam), Government College (Rajamahendravaram), Prabhas Degree and PG College (Vijayawada), JKC College (Guntur), Sri Venkateswara University’s College of Engineering (Tirupati) and Yogi Vemana University (Kadapa).

The hall tickets will be available for download on www.audoa.andhrauniversity.edu.in from May 3.

