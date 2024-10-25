Andhra University Engineering College alumni enjoy ‘diamond’ bond at a farmland

Men and women chatting in gay abandon, in the shade of trees, swinging merrily, sipping lime juice and savouring farm-fresh fruits presented a welcome change. Sabbi Appa Rao thota, a farmland near Anakapalli, formed the perfect backdrop for the Diamond Jubilee alumni meet of Andhra University Engineering College.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bonhomie not only between the batchmates but also their spouses provided a refreshing change. The septuagenarians were chatting, not on their mobile phones, but talking to one another, exchanging pleasantries and recalling their ‘happy days’ in the sprawling university campus. Some of the couples had fun on the see-saw, while other planted saplings in the farmland, owned by their batchmate Sabbi Trinadha Rao.

It was three days of fun for the 1964-69 batch of engineering graduates on their ‘diamond jubilee’ reunion. Most of them are still active either in social service, as consultants or as a combination of social and professional service apart from pursuing their hobbies. They have aptly named the event as ‘AU Evergreen Engineers Diamond Jubilee Function’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In those days teachers were dedicated, and took pains to impart knowledge to students. They used to take extra classes on their own, without being asked by anyone to do so. Though they were strict when it came to discipline, they used to be affectionate towards their students. We used to draw inspiration from our teachers,” they said.

“Technology has improved and knowledge of individuals has also increased. Many teachers are content with completing the syllabus. Students are dependent on Google, ChatGPT and AI for everything. Real education is missing,” they felt.

“The engineers coming out of colleges are not adaptable to the industry. The teacher – student relationship was ‘rigid’ in the past but has now become ‘relaxed’ and rapport between them has improved. It, however, depends on how this rapport is utilised that makes or mars the prospects of students,” opined G.V. Nageswara Sastry, former Engineer-in-Chief (R&B), Government of A.P..

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been organising reunions since 2006,” says Buddharaju Rama Raju, who retired as a Commodore in the Indian Navy in June 2000. He had served as Chief Engineer of India’s first Nuclear Submarine INS Chakra.

“I have attended the last reunion in 2014. Visakhapatnam is the best city in A.P. and one of the best in India,” says Jangalapalli Rammohan Rao, who retired as a Chief Engineer, and settled in the USA.

“Students were not divided on caste lines in those days. I had participated in the agitation for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and courted arrest,” recalls Sonti Venkata Ramakrishna, a retired scientist.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.