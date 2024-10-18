GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra University donates over ₹79 lakh to flood victims

AU Vice-Chancellor and Registrar hand over the cheque to IT Minister Nara Lokesh

Published - October 18, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

In solidarity with the flood victims, Andhra University donated ₹79,95,116 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The cheque was handed over by Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Sasibhushana Rao and Registrar E.N. Dhanamjaya Rao to Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh here on Friday.

Prof. Sasibhushana Rao conveyed to the Minister that the funds were generously contributed by the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university, along with pensioners. He highlighted that this donation was a collective effort from the Andhra University community to extend their support to the flood-affected people of the State.

Mr. Lokesh expressed happiness for the gesture and acknowledged the significant role played by educational institutions like Andhra University for social and humanitarian causes.

Andhra University is set to contribute an additional ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on behalf of its affiliated colleges, aiming to extend further support to those affected by the devastating floods.

