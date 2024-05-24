GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra University declares APSET-2024 results

Of the 30,448 candidates who appeared for the test, 2,444 qualify for the post of lecturer / assistant professor in colleges / universities in Andhra Pradesh

Published - May 24, 2024 06:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University on Friday declared the results of APSET–2024 and posted them on the website (https://apset.net.in).

Those who have qualified are eligible for the posts of lecture / assistant professor in the colleges / universities of Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 30,448 candidates appeared for the examination conducted as per the updated UGC guidelines for the State Eligibility Test.

Of them, 2,444 candidates have qualified. Their registered numbers, cutoff marks for each subject (category wise) and score cards have been posted on the above mentioned website.

The APSET will issue the certificate on the basis of information provided by the candidate in his / her application Form. The appointing authority should verify the original records / certificates of the candidates while considering them for appointment.

“The APSET is not responsible for the same, and the candidate must fulfill the minimum eligibility conditions for APSET as laid down in the notification for the APSET-2024. The certificate for the qualified candidates will be sent through registered post to the address given in the application,” according to APSET member-secretary G.M. Jagannadha Raju.

Top News Today

