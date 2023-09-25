Andhra University convocation will hereafter be held every July, says Vice-Chancellor in Visakhapatnam

September 25, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy has announced that the annual convocation will hereafter be held in every July. The pending two convocations will be held in December after taking permission from the Governor, he added.

AU received the Making India Employable Award, which was received at an event in Mumbai, he said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Prof. Prasad Reddy said that a notification will be issued on the pending convocations and also a date will be fixed in July for annual convocation, he added.

Industry 4.0 Technology Prototype Laboratory

Industry 4.0 Technology Prototype Laboratory is being set up in AU soon under the Ministry of Heavy Industries at a cost of ₹4.5 crore. Till now such a laboratory is only in Pune and it will be set up in AU in the next month, he added.

Students from school level to researchers will be given the opportunity to use it. He said that Industry 4.0 is already being taught as a subject to AU engineering students. Recognising this, the Department of Heavy Industries has come forward and is setting up the new lab, he said.

PG admissions

AU stands at the first position in admissions in PG courses. The main reason is the creation of better teaching and employment opportunities. He said that jobs have also been created for the students of arts and science courses.

He said that after almost three decades in Andhra University, full teaching jobs are being filled. Notification regarding this will be released soon. He said that the recruitment process will be completed in a transparent manner by encouraging talent to the fullest extent.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohana Reddy and Governor Abdul Nazeer have paid special attention to higher education and universities and have completed the process of rationalisation and paved the way for filling up the vacancies of teachers.