HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra University convocation will hereafter be held every July, says Vice-Chancellor in Visakhapatnam

‘The pending two convocations will be held in December after taking permission from the Governor’

September 25, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra University Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy

Andhra University Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy has announced that the annual convocation will hereafter be held in every July. The pending two convocations will be held in December after taking permission from the Governor, he added.

AU received the Making India Employable Award, which was received at an event in Mumbai, he said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Prof. Prasad Reddy said that a notification will be issued on the pending convocations and also a date will be fixed in July for annual convocation, he added.

Industry 4.0 Technology Prototype Laboratory

Industry 4.0 Technology Prototype Laboratory is being set up in AU soon under the Ministry of Heavy Industries at a cost of ₹4.5 crore. Till now such a laboratory is only in Pune and it will be set up in AU in the next month, he added.

Students from school level to researchers will be given the opportunity to use it. He said that Industry 4.0 is already being taught as a subject to AU engineering students. Recognising this, the Department of Heavy Industries has come forward and is setting up the new lab, he said.

PG admissions

AU stands at the first position in admissions in PG courses. The main reason is the creation of better teaching and employment opportunities. He said that jobs have also been created for the students of arts and science courses.

He said that after almost three decades in Andhra University, full teaching jobs are being filled. Notification regarding this will be released soon. He said that the recruitment process will be completed in a transparent manner by encouraging talent to the fullest extent.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohana Reddy and Governor Abdul Nazeer have paid special attention to higher education and universities and have completed the process of rationalisation and paved the way for filling up the vacancies of teachers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.