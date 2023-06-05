Andhra University continues its downward slide, falls to 76th in NIRF classification

June 05, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University (AU) slipped to the 76th rank in the ‘overall’ category this year (from 71st rank in 2022) and 43rd rank in the ‘university’ category (from 36th rank in 2022) in the National Institutional Ranking Framework-2023 (NIRF-2023), the results of which were released by the Ministry of Education in New Delhi on Monday.

However, AU’s College of Pharmacy has been ranked 22nd (30th in 2021) while AU’s Innovation Hub has secured the 15th spot in the newly-introduced ‘Innovation’ category.

The NIRF was launched on September 29, 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

Academicians say that the drop in NIRF rankings indicates a poor performance of the AU, which was ranked 29th in 2019 in Open category. From there, it gradually fell to 36th place in 2020, then 48th in 2021, 71st in 2022, and now has further slipped to 76th position.

In the university category, AU’s ranking was 16 in 2019, 19 in 2020, 24 in 2021 and 36 in 2022. Now it was ranked 43.

“Poor faculty-student ratio, poor research activities are some of the reasons for the fall in rankings. However, the score is high in graduate outcomes,” said a senior academician.

Speaking to The Hindu, AU Internal Quality Assurance Cell coordinator Prof. D. Lalitha Bhaskari said that compared to 2022, AU’s overall score has increased and the participating institutes have also increased, hence the ranks have dropped marginally.

“The 43rd in the university category with a score of 51.04 is the first among A.P. State universities. The NIRF rankings are calculated on five parameters: Teaching Learning Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduate Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Peer Perception. AU scored an overall score of 48.54 in NIRF 2023. AU’s Pharmaceutical Sciences stood first in Andhra Pradesh in the rankings, and AU’s AA Hub (Innovation and Incubation Hub), secured the top in the 11-50 band in the innovation category this year,” Prof. Bhaskari said.

AU Pharmacy College principal Y. Rajendra Prasad said, “We are actually in the top five in the country when compared to government universities. We did not participate in the 2022 rankings, but improved from 30th in 2021 to 22nd in 2023,” Prof. Prasad said.

AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan received the certificates of rankings.

On the other hand, Indian Institute of Management - Visakhapatnam (IIM-V), has secured 29th rank (up from 33rd in 2022) in the management category.

“We have improved our rank from 33 to 29. At the same time, we are at the top among the seven new generation IIMs in the country,” said IIM-V director Chandrasekhar.

The seven IIMs are IIM-Visakhapatnam, Jammu, Nagpur, Amritsar, Sambalpur, Sirmaur and Bodh Gaya.

