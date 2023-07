July 12, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University conducted pre-PhD examinations in its Arts, Science, Pharmacy and Engineering colleges on Wednesday. Rector K. Samatha inspected the centres. Dean of Examinations D.V.R. Murthy said that 99 students in Arts College, 72 students in Science, 73 students in Engineering and 12 students in Pharmacy appeared for the examination out of total 256 applicants.