ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University combined convocation on September 9

September 06, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will preside over the programme in position of Chancellor of the University, while GMR Group Chairman Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao will deliver the Convocation address as chief guest.

The Hindu Bureau

The 87th, 88th, 89th and 90th Combined Convocation of Andhra University will be held at Sir Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy Utsava Rangam (Convocation Hall), University Campus, Visakhapatnam, on September 9 at 3 p.m, said Vice Chancellor Prof. PVGD Prasad Reddy.

Speaking to reporters in Visakhaptnam on Wednesday, Prof. Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will preside over the programme in position of Chancellor of the University, while GMR Group Chairman Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao will deliver the Convocation address as chief guest.

The University will present Honourary Doctorates two personalities - industralist Alluri Indra Kumar (Science & Technology) and writer Kolakaluri Enoch (Arts), on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This apart, nearly 2,500 registered people will be presented degrees on the occasion, Prof. Reddy added.

Candidates will have to enter the Convocation hall by 1 pm without any delay as the entry will be restricted later before commencement of the programme at 3pm, the Vice Chancellor suggested.

“The Convocations have been postponed due to Covid 19. This is the reason that we are conducting the combined convocation this time,” Prof. Reddy clarified.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US