HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra University combined convocation on September 9

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will preside over the programme in position of Chancellor of the University, while GMR Group Chairman Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao will deliver the Convocation address as chief guest.

September 06, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The 87th, 88th, 89th and 90th Combined Convocation of Andhra University will be held at Sir Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy Utsava Rangam (Convocation Hall), University Campus, Visakhapatnam, on September 9 at 3 p.m, said Vice Chancellor Prof. PVGD Prasad Reddy.

Speaking to reporters in Visakhaptnam on Wednesday, Prof. Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will preside over the programme in position of Chancellor of the University, while GMR Group Chairman Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao will deliver the Convocation address as chief guest.

The University will present Honourary Doctorates two personalities - industralist Alluri Indra Kumar (Science & Technology) and writer Kolakaluri Enoch (Arts), on the occasion.

This apart, nearly 2,500 registered people will be presented degrees on the occasion, Prof. Reddy added.

Candidates will have to enter the Convocation hall by 1 pm without any delay as the entry will be restricted later before commencement of the programme at 3pm, the Vice Chancellor suggested.

“The Convocations have been postponed due to Covid 19. This is the reason that we are conducting the combined convocation this time,” Prof. Reddy clarified.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.