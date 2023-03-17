Andhra University College of Engineering holds seminar on civil engineering practices in Visakhapatnam

March 17, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Department of Civil Engineering, Andhra University College of Engineering, Visakhapatnam, organised a seminar on ‘Recent Developments in Civil Engineering Practices’ for undergraduate, postgraduate and research scholars.

The seminar convener and department Associate Professor I. Siva Parvathi said that the department head C.N.V. Satyanarayana Reddy inaugurated the event where academicians and civil engineering material manufactures delivered lectures on manufacturing of cements suiting to marine, coastal environment, steel for seismic resistant structures, geosynthetics for civil engineering projects and rock fall protection in hill slopes.

Former IIT Madras Civil Engineering Professor K. Rajagopal delivered a talk on construction of Kannur Airport with Geosynthetics. Ramesh Chetti from Garware Wall Fibres Limited, Pune, spoke about methods of rockfall protection in steep hill slopes, and Y. Hari Krishna from Keller India explained about emerging trends in sustainable foundation technology for complex ground conditions.

