Andhra University College of Engineering conducts orientation programme for first-year students in Visakhapatnam

Andhra University College of Engineering conducted an orientation and induction programme for first year students on ‘Awareness of Anti-Ragging, Motor Vehicles Act, Wearing of Helmets, and Narcotics’ on the university campus here on Wednesday.

Visakhapatnam District Legal Services Authority Secretary M. Venkata Seshamma, as the chief guest, emphasised the importance of a ragging-free environment in educational institutions, highlighting the legal consequences and psychological impact of ragging on students. She urged the new entrants to uphold the dignity and respect of their peers, promoting a safe and inclusive campus culture.

She also elaborated on the legal ramifications of drug abuse and trafficking. She encouraged students to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities, reiterating the role of youth in combating the drug menace.

Another guest Parthasaradhy, Circle Inspector of Three Town Police Station, stressed critical need for adhering to traffic rules and regulations, and life-saving importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers and the legal penalties for non-compliance. His address also included alarming statistics on road accidents.

Prof. A. Prasad of Department of Humanities, in his address, reinforced the anti-ragging policies of the university and assured the students of a supportive environment.

Prof. S. Paul Douglas of Chemical Engineering, and Prof. A. Rama Naga Hanuman (English faculty) of the Department of Humanities, shared their insights on the responsibilities of students towards maintaining a disciplined and drug-free campus.

