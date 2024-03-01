ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University bags two patents in medicine and defence fields

March 01, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, Registrar and Dr. BR Ambedkar Chair M. James Stephen and K. Venkata Lakshmi have secured an international patent for developing a scientific method to analyse biomedical images for accurate disease diagnosis using machine learning.

The key outcome of the research is that it is possible to provide timely treatment to patients by diagnosing diseases in the initial stages through machine learning algorithms. The patent was published by The Patent Office in India and was later granted by South Africa.

Similarly, Prof. Stephen, Prof. Prasad Reddy and I. Ravi Kumar developed an encryption method to transmit confidential information through networks. They have been granted an international patent for the invention. The encryption method can be used in defence, banking and industrial sectors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Prasad Reddy said the university has been at the forefront in obtaining patents, and emphasised the need for the university fraternity, especially research scholars, to patent their inventions through the Office of the IPR at Andhra University.

Prof. Stephen said that AU’s Dr. BR Ambedkar Chair was the first in India to bag two international patents. He said the Chair has been instrumental in amalgamating digitalisation technology for social causes and has been organising regular conferences, seminars and conducting quality research on the said theme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US