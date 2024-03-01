GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra University bags two patents in medicine and defence fields

March 01, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, Registrar and Dr. BR Ambedkar Chair M. James Stephen and K. Venkata Lakshmi have secured an international patent for developing a scientific method to analyse biomedical images for accurate disease diagnosis using machine learning.

The key outcome of the research is that it is possible to provide timely treatment to patients by diagnosing diseases in the initial stages through machine learning algorithms. The patent was published by The Patent Office in India and was later granted by South Africa.

Similarly, Prof. Stephen, Prof. Prasad Reddy and I. Ravi Kumar developed an encryption method to transmit confidential information through networks. They have been granted an international patent for the invention. The encryption method can be used in defence, banking and industrial sectors.

Prof. Prasad Reddy said the university has been at the forefront in obtaining patents, and emphasised the need for the university fraternity, especially research scholars, to patent their inventions through the Office of the IPR at Andhra University.

Prof. Stephen said that AU’s Dr. BR Ambedkar Chair was the first in India to bag two international patents. He said the Chair has been instrumental in amalgamating digitalisation technology for social causes and has been organising regular conferences, seminars and conducting quality research on the said theme.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / patent, copyright and trademark

