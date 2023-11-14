ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University bags NAAC A++

November 14, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University is one of the three universities to secure the highest CGPA score of 3.74

V. Kamalakara Rao

A bird’s eye view of Andhra University. File photo. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Andhra University has been accredited with A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation and Council (NAAC), Vice Chancellor Prof. PVGD Prasad Reddy said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam, Prof. Reddy said that the 98-year-old AU secured the highest CGPA score of 3.74, and emerged as one of the top three universities in the country to have such a score. In the university category, only three universities crossed 3.70 CGPA score.

Based on the framework ranking guidelines and assessments done by the NAAC team in their recent visit in the first week of this month, the AU received the A++ status and it will be sustained for seven years from the announcement of the rank, i.e. till November 8, 2030, Prof. Reddy added.

CONNECT WITH US