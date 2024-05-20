GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra University authorities harassing my wife, an Assistant Professor, alleges Telugu Desam Party Gajuwaka Assembly candidate

She was issued a notice by the AU authorities for taking part in the poll campaign and later suspended despite giving a reply, alleges Palla Srinivasa Rao

Published - May 20, 2024 08:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leader and NDA alliance candidate from Gajuwaka Assembly constituency Palla Srinivasa Rao has alleged that Lavanya, an Assistant Professor in Andhra University, was being harassed during the last five years. “The reason for this is that she is my wife,” he said.

Addressing a media conference at the TDP office here on Monday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that she was issued a notice by the university administration for participating in the election campaign. Though she had given a written reply to the notice, she was suspended by the university authorities.

The TDP leader said that Ms. Lavanya’s promotion was also stopped. He said that his wife would take the matter to the court for justice. He alleged that Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy had transformed the university campus into an office of the YSRCP. Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the Vice-Chancellor had held a meeting with the correspondents of private colleges ahead of the general elections and sought to know why no action was initiated against him.

The TDP leader alleged that the YSRCP leaders were indulging in attacks at various places in the State fearing defeat in the general elections. Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that a case was registered against BJP leader and Visakhapatnam North Assembly segment candidate P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, by the police, as he had supported the victims of the attack, allegedly done by YSRCP leaders. Cases were also booked on media organisations, which had reported the case, the TDP leader said.

He alleged that on the polling day a software engineer Sudhakar (a voter) was attacked by MLA Siva Kumar but ‘Sakshi’ had reported that the voter had attacked the MLA. He wondered why the police had failed to book any case on the newspaper. He said while nine persons were involved in the attack, only one person was arrested and the remaining persons were left scot-free.

TDP district general secretary Polamarasetti Srinivasa Rao and district TDP Legal Cell general secretary Pathivada Giridhar were present.

