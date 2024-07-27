ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University and CII host webinar on business opportunities in Sri Lanka

Published - July 27, 2024 07:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Lankan Foreign Minister discusses future prospects for strengthening economic and bilateral ties

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Visakhapatnam hosted a hybrid webinar titled “Business and Trade Opportunities in Sri Lanka” on Saturday, according to a release here from Andhra University.

The Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Ali Sabry PC, participating as the chief guest, shared his country’s interests and insights into the trade and economic opportunities between India and Sri Lanka.

Mr. Sabry emphasised Sri Lanka’s potential in the areas of renewable energy, tourism, Information Technology and pharmaceuticals. He thanked the Indian government for its support in education and public service training, and discussed future prospects for strengthening economic and bilateral ties.

The webinar was moderated by AAA Chairman E. Sankara Rao and CII Visakhapatnam president Grandhi Ramesh and AAA joint secretary Chandrasekhar.

