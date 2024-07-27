GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra University and CII host webinar on business opportunities in Sri Lanka

Lankan Foreign Minister discusses future prospects for strengthening economic and bilateral ties

Published - July 27, 2024 07:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Visakhapatnam hosted a hybrid webinar titled “Business and Trade Opportunities in Sri Lanka” on Saturday, according to a release here from Andhra University.

The Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Ali Sabry PC, participating as the chief guest, shared his country’s interests and insights into the trade and economic opportunities between India and Sri Lanka.

Mr. Sabry emphasised Sri Lanka’s potential in the areas of renewable energy, tourism, Information Technology and pharmaceuticals. He thanked the Indian government for its support in education and public service training, and discussed future prospects for strengthening economic and bilateral ties.

The webinar was moderated by AAA Chairman E. Sankara Rao and CII Visakhapatnam president Grandhi Ramesh and AAA joint secretary Chandrasekhar.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.