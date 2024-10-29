ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University alumni meet on December 7

Updated - October 29, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

IT Minister Nara Lokesh to attend the event; L&T group chairman S.N. Subrahmanyam to take part as the chief guest

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sasibhushana Rao addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The 25,000-member Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA) will conduct its annual alumni meeting here on December 7, said Vice-Chancellor in-charge Prof. G. Sasibhushana Rao.

Prof. Rao said that the alumni meet would be a week-long event on the campus. The Executive Committee, headed by the founder-chairman G.M. Rao, decided to hold the event at the AU Convention Centre on the Beach Road from 3 p.m.

The L&T group chairman, S.N. Subrahmanyam, will be the chief guest, and Padmasri S.V. Adinarayana Rao (orthopaedic surgeon) will be the guest of honour. IT Minister Nara Lokesh will also participate in the meet, he added. At least 3,000 odd alumni members will grace the occasion, Prof. Rao said.

All graduates of Andhra University and its affiliated colleges, including those who studied in distance mode, are eligible to become life members of the AU Alumni Association, he said.

