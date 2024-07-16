Andhra University Alumni Association opens it chapter in the US, says vice-president

Andhra University Alumni Association has opened its chapter in the US, said its vice- president K. Kumar Raja. The new chapter will be pivotal for the upcoming centenary (Satabdi Mahotsav) celebrations, he added.

He said that the association recently held a meeting of USA Alumni Gathering on July 14, and the event was hosted by Kumar Vadaparty, alumnus from ECE 1978-83 batch of AU, at his house in New Jersey, Mr. Kumar Raja said in a release here on Tuesday.

AU alumni from various batches joined the meet, and new members were enrolled. Mr. Raja said that he attended the meeting in New Jersey, and AAA chairman E. Sankara Rao and other executive members joined the meet virtually.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.