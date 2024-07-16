GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra University Alumni Association opens it chapter in the US, says vice-president

Updated - July 16, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 07:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Alumni Association has opened its chapter in the US, said its vice- president K. Kumar Raja. The new chapter will be pivotal for the upcoming centenary (Satabdi Mahotsav) celebrations, he added.

He said that the association recently held a meeting of USA Alumni Gathering on July 14, and the event was hosted by Kumar Vadaparty, alumnus from ECE 1978-83 batch of AU, at his house in New Jersey, Mr. Kumar Raja said in a release here on Tuesday.

AU alumni from various batches joined the meet, and new members were enrolled. Mr. Raja said that he attended the meeting in New Jersey, and AAA chairman E. Sankara Rao and other executive members joined the meet virtually.

