Andhra University alumna Roshni appointed as Joint Development Commissioner of Visakhaptanam Special Economic Zone

December 04, 2022 06:06 am - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra University alumna and 2011 Assam cadre IAS officer Roshni Aparanji Korati will join Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) as Joint Development Commissioner on December 15 on Central deputation.

Currently V. Kiran Babu is holding that post.

Ms. Roshni is currently the Secretary (Agriculture) to the Government of Assam. Her husband Keerthi Kireeti Chebrolu is Deputy Commandant in Central Industrial Security Force and is currently posted as Chief Security Officer at Visakhapatnam Airport.

VSEZ is set up in a sprawling 360 acres of prime land that offers infrastructure coupled with liberal package of incentives, concessions and support services. Visakhapatnam is headquarters for all the SEZs and Export Oriented Units in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Yanam (Union Territory of Puducherry).

Speaking to The Hindu from Assam, Ms. Roshni said she was happy to work in Visakhapatnam as she had completed her education in the city. She was an alumna of Timpany School and completed her Master of Journalism and Mass Communication at Andhra University in 2005-07.

“This is the moment I have been waiting for as Visakhapatnam is my birthplace. I dreamt of serving as an IAS officer where I was born and brought up. Now that opportunity has come. I will also try to join the upcoming alumni meet at AU,” she added.

A recipient of the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2018, she had received the National Award for PMAY-G and the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration by the Ministry of Rural Development in 2018 for her work as District Collector in Dhemaji.

