ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra train accident: BJP MP urges Railway Minister to conduct safety review in East Coast Railway Zone

October 30, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

GVL Narasimha Rao expresses concern over two major train accidents occurring on the Howrah-Chennai main line in five months

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao | Photo Credit: File Photo

Expressing shock over the train accident at Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on October 29 (Sunday) night in which at least 14 persons were killed, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has raised concerns over two major recent train accidents occurred in the East Coast Railway Zone.

Recalling the horrific accident involving Coromandel Express in which over 280 passengers were killed near Bahanaga Bazaar station in Odisha in June 2023, the MP noted that even that accident occurred on the main Howrah-Chennai line in the East Coast Railway Zone.

In a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on October 30 (Monday), he raised concerns over the safety aspects in the East Coast Railway Zone, especially on the main Howrah-Chennai line between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Narasimha Rao is also a member of the Zonal Railway User Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) of the East Coast Railway Zone.

Seeking a systematic review of train safety and security, he said, “Given the two accidents occurring in five months, I think a systematic review of train safety is necessary to prevent the recurrence of such accidents.”

He thanked the Union Railway Minister for taking immediate measures to provide relief to the injured persons and the bereaved families.

He sought immediate action by the Ministry of Railways in the interest of passengers’ safety.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US