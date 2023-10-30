Andhra train accident: BJP MP urges Railway Minister to conduct safety review in East Coast Railway Zone

October 30, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Expressing shock over the train accident at Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on October 29 (Sunday) night in which at least 14 persons were killed, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has raised concerns over two major recent train accidents occurred in the East Coast Railway Zone.

Recalling the horrific accident involving Coromandel Express in which over 280 passengers were killed near Bahanaga Bazaar station in Odisha in June 2023, the MP noted that even that accident occurred on the main Howrah-Chennai line in the East Coast Railway Zone.

In a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on October 30 (Monday), he raised concerns over the safety aspects in the East Coast Railway Zone, especially on the main Howrah-Chennai line between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar.

Mr. Narasimha Rao is also a member of the Zonal Railway User Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) of the East Coast Railway Zone.

Seeking a systematic review of train safety and security, he said, “Given the two accidents occurring in five months, I think a systematic review of train safety is necessary to prevent the recurrence of such accidents.”

He thanked the Union Railway Minister for taking immediate measures to provide relief to the injured persons and the bereaved families.

He sought immediate action by the Ministry of Railways in the interest of passengers’ safety.

