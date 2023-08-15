Andhra Premier League to begin in Visakhapatnam on August 16

August 15, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The much-awaited second season of Andhra Premier League (APL) being organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) will begin on August 16 (Wednesday) at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium, PM Palem, here.

The authorities have planned a grand launch for the second season. Tollywood actress Sreeleela will be attending the inaugural of the event. Post grouping and practise sessions at various districts, all the six participating teams - Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers, Vizag Warriors, Rayalaseema Kings, Marlin Godavari Titans and KVR Uttarandhra Lions have arrived in Visakhapatnam. The entry for the matches of the APL is completely free.

According to authorities from ACA, all the arrangements for the inaugural followed by the first match of the season between ‘Coastal Riders’ and ‘Bezawada Tigers’ have been made.

Lucky dip

The ACA has decided to conduct a luck dip competition during the event. The authorities have announced that those who come to watch the match can drop their names in a lucky dip and drop them in the box set up at the stadium. On the day of matches, August 16, 19, 20, 26 and 27, when the match starts, five lucky tickets will be selected from the lucky dip and they will be given free passes to watch the India vs Australia T20 match, which is scheduled to be held during the end of November.

Recently, the members of ACA have organised ‘3K Run’ with a slogan ‘Mana Andhra Mana APL’ in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada to inspire young sportspersons and promote the event.

ACA Secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy said that the live telecast of the matches will be provided on Star Sports 2, Star 2 HD and Star Telugu with Fancode.

In this season, Indian cricketer Hanuman Vihari will be seen leading Rayalaseema Kings. Visakhapatnam-based Indian Wicket Keeper Batsman K. Srikar Bharat is leading Uttarandhra Lions.

