Andhra Premier League season 2 auction to be held on August 1

July 31, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The auction of players for the second edition of the Andhra Premier League (APL) is scheduled on Tuesday at a city hotel. The tournament will begin on August 16, with the finals scheduled for August 27. The auction will be conducted by renowned cricket commentator and auctioneer Charu Sharma.

This season, six teams featuring players from various levels, including those from the Andhra Ranji team, will take part, said Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Gopinath Reddy.

Mr. Reddy made the announcement in the presence of ACA treasurer A.V. Chalam, CEO Venkata Siva Reddy, and other members of the APL Governing Council and the ACA.

The tournament will be telecast live on Star Sports, and the matches will be conducted between 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm from August 16 to 27. The teams competing include Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers, Vizag Warriors, Rayalaseema Kings, Marlin Godavari Titans, and KVR Uttarandhra Lions.

Mr. Gopinath Reddy said that the APL season 2 will be more successfull than the first season.

