HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Premier League season 2 auction to be held on August 1

Renowned cricket commentator and auctioneer Charu Sharma to conduct the auction

July 31, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers, Vizag Warriors, Rayalaseema Kings, Marlin Godavari Titans, and KVR Uttarandhra Lions to compete in the second season of the Andhra Premier League, say the organisers.

Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers, Vizag Warriors, Rayalaseema Kings, Marlin Godavari Titans, and KVR Uttarandhra Lions to compete in the second season of the Andhra Premier League, say the organisers. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The auction of players for the second edition of the Andhra Premier League (APL) is scheduled on Tuesday at a city hotel. The tournament will begin on August 16, with the finals scheduled for August 27. The auction will be conducted by renowned cricket commentator and auctioneer Charu Sharma.

This season, six teams featuring players from various levels, including those from the Andhra Ranji team, will take part, said Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Gopinath Reddy.

Mr. Reddy made the announcement in the presence of ACA treasurer A.V. Chalam, CEO Venkata Siva Reddy, and other members of the APL Governing Council and the ACA.

The tournament will be telecast live on Star Sports, and the matches will be conducted between 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm from August 16 to 27. The teams competing include Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers, Vizag Warriors, Rayalaseema Kings, Marlin Godavari Titans, and KVR Uttarandhra Lions.

Mr. Gopinath Reddy said that the APL season 2 will be more successfull than the first season.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / cricket / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.