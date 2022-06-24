Andhra Premier League players go under the hammer in Visakhapatnam

Ashwin Hebbar leads the bidding with Vizag Warriors picking him up for ₹8.71 lakh

After 1953, when Andhra played its first Ranji Trophy match, Friday was a big day for the young and budding cricketers of the State, as they moved a step closer to realise their dream of playing in the bigger formats.

The auction for the first season of the Shriram Andhra Premier League (APL) was conducted with aplomb by sports commentator Charu Sharma on behalf of Andhra Cricket Association.

About 120 cricketers were picked up by the six franchises and leading the show was Ashwin Hebbar from Nellore, who was picked up by Vizag Warriors for ₹8.71 lakh. Ashwin was one among the 12 icon players, who have been picked up from the present Andhra Ranji team. As per the norms, each franchisee had to mandatorily pick two icon players.

The other icons who made it big were Ricky Bhui for ₹8.1 lakh (Bezawada Tigers), Venkata Sasikanth ₹6.1 lakh (Godavari Titans), Poreddy Girinath Reddy ₹6.1 lakh (Rayalaseema Kings), K. Srikar Bharat ₹6 lakh (Uttarandhra Lions), Nitish Kumar Reddy ₹5 lakh (Godavari Titans), Chepurupalli Stephen ₹4.5 lakh (Coastal Riders), Dharma Naren Reddy ₹4 lakh (Vizag Warriors), Shaik Rasheed ₹3.5 lakh (Rayalaseema Kings), Shoaib Md Khan ₹2 lakh (Uttarandhra Lions), Hari Shankar Reddy ₹1.6 lakh (Coastal Riders) and Bandaru Ayyappa ₹1.5 lakh (Bezawada Tigers).

While base price for icon players were set at ₹1.5 lakh, for Category-A it was ₹1 lakh, category – B it was ₹50,000 and Category-C it was ₹25,000.

From the Category- A and B, players, who did well at the auction include the likes of Mitta Lekhaz Reddy ₹4.5 lakh (Uttarandhra Lions), Abhishek Reddy ₹3 lakh (Rayalaseema Kings), K. Pavana Sai Rahul and K. Maheep Kumar, were picked up by Bezawada Tigers for ₹4 lakh and ₹3.7 lakh respectively.

Not only the icon players, a number of players from other categories including from the Category – C could also get some good bidding, such as Sirla Hima Srinivas for ₹1.6 lakh and G. Shyam Sundar for ₹1.29 lakh, their base price was ₹25,000. While Hima Srinivas was picked up by Coastal Riders, Shyam Sundar was bought by Uttarandhra Lions.

The youngest to get selected was P. Darpan Rachit, a 15-year- old cricketer. He was selected by Uttarandhra Lions.

Conducting the auction in his inimitable way, Charu Sharma not only gave a glimpse of how player auctioneering is done at a higher level, but also said if a player does not turn up or become unavailable, ACA will give the option to the franchisee to choose another player with the same base price.

Gopinath Reddy, Treasurer of ACA and member of Governing Council of APL, M. Siva Reddy CEO of ACA, RV CH Prasad and Y. Satya Prasad, GVV Gopala Raju, Jagannath Rao and Nageswar Raju, members of APL Governing Council, were present.