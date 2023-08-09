HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Premier League franchisees announce captains and vice captains for their teams in Visakhapatnam

August 09, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Franchisees of Andhra Premier League (APL) have announced their captains and vice captains for the second season of APL scheduled to be held from August 16 to 27.

Godavari Titans, Costal Riders, Bezawada Tigers, Rayalaseema Kings, Vizag Warriors and Uttarandhra Lions are taking part in the season. All the matches will be held at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in the city.

C.R. Gnaneshwar was announced as the captain for Godavari Titans, while Yarra Sandeep will take over as vice captain. The Coastal Riders have announced that Shaik Rasheed will be the captain for the team and G. Chiranjeevi will be the vice captain.

The highest bid player Ricky Bhui will lead Bezwada Tigers, while Shoib Khan will take the vice captain duties for the team. Similarly, Rayalaseema Kings have announced that experienced Indian Cricketer Hanuma Vihari will lead the side, while Girinath Reddy is given the responsibility of vice captain.

Ashwin Hebbar and DB Prasanth were chosen as captain and vice captain respectively for Vizag Warriors.

Visakhapatnam based Indian wicket keeper batsman K.S. Bharat will lead Uttarandhra Lions, while P Tapaswi will be the vice captain.

The teams have joined practice camps and training at their respective places. They will be reporting to Visakhapatnam tentatively on August 14.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.