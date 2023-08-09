August 09, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Franchisees of Andhra Premier League (APL) have announced their captains and vice captains for the second season of APL scheduled to be held from August 16 to 27.

Godavari Titans, Costal Riders, Bezawada Tigers, Rayalaseema Kings, Vizag Warriors and Uttarandhra Lions are taking part in the season. All the matches will be held at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in the city.

C.R. Gnaneshwar was announced as the captain for Godavari Titans, while Yarra Sandeep will take over as vice captain. The Coastal Riders have announced that Shaik Rasheed will be the captain for the team and G. Chiranjeevi will be the vice captain.

The highest bid player Ricky Bhui will lead Bezwada Tigers, while Shoib Khan will take the vice captain duties for the team. Similarly, Rayalaseema Kings have announced that experienced Indian Cricketer Hanuma Vihari will lead the side, while Girinath Reddy is given the responsibility of vice captain.

Ashwin Hebbar and DB Prasanth were chosen as captain and vice captain respectively for Vizag Warriors.

Visakhapatnam based Indian wicket keeper batsman K.S. Bharat will lead Uttarandhra Lions, while P Tapaswi will be the vice captain.

The teams have joined practice camps and training at their respective places. They will be reporting to Visakhapatnam tentatively on August 14.