October 13, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

P.V.M. Nagajyothi, an English teacher at the ZP High School, Rolugunta, in Anakapalli district, won four medals at the SKBF (Sanyukta Bharatiya Khel Foundation) International Games 2023, held in Nepal, from October 5 to 9.

She bagged two gold medals, one each in 100 m run and power lifting, and two silver medals, one each in javelin throw and discus throw.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.