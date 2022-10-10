Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP, TDP cheating people with ‘diversion tactics’, alleges BJP

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Monday alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had failed in ensuring the development of the State during the last eight years.

Addressing the media, they said that the BJP had brought out a book titled: ‘Kendra Sahakaram – Rashtra Parteela Asatya Pracharam’ (Central Assistance – False propaganda by State parties) to share information on the projects and institutes sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh by the Central government.

They dared the YSRCP and the TDP for a debate on as to what the political parties had done for the development of Visakhapatnam in the last eight years.

“The TDP and the YSRCP have cheated the people of the State. The BJP will expose both the parties. Both the family parties are looking at capital as means to make money in real estate and fueling rival agitations by farmers,” said Mr. Veerraju.

Commenting on the ‘decentralisation talk’ of the YSRCP government, he wondered what projects the ruling party had done in north Andhra region and what plans the State government had for the completion of pending projects in the region.

The BJP leader alleged that the State, during the TDP and YSRCP tenures, had failed to capitalise on the Central government’s schemes to develop Visakhapatnam as an industrial city under the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) project, saying that it could have spurred the growth of the region.

He alleged that TDP president N. Chandrababau Naidu, during his Chief Ministerial tenure, had cheated the farmers from Amaravati by failing to build the capital city.

A package of ₹15,000 crore was given to the State during the TDP tenure, said Mr. Veerraju, adding that whatever development was done in Visakhapatnam was due to the Central projects such as Smart City, and expansion of the HPCL and the airport.

Mr. Narasimha Rao accused the TDP and the YSRCP of trying to cheat the people with their ‘diversion politics’.

Asked about reports appeared in a section of the media that the TDP might join the BJP-JSP alliance, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the TDP was planting such stories in the media. “Our main rival is the YSRCP. We have a tie-up with Jana Sena Party (JSP) only,” he said.

To another query, Mr. Veerraju opined that an independent team should be formed to probe the Daspalla land issue and submit a report to the court.