Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP should come out with facts on amount spent for welfare of Kapus, says TDP

The Hindu Bureau November 01, 2022 23:29 IST

‘₹30 crore was given to students from the community to pursue higher education during the TDP rule’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Korada Rajababu has said that the YSR Congress Party government, which is claiming to have done justice to the Kapu community, should come out with the facts on the amount spent through the Kapu Corporation and other welfare activities done for the community. Addressing a media conference at the TDP office here on Tuesday, Mr. Rajababu said that ₹30 crore was given to students from the Kapu community to pursue higher education during the TDP rule. He questioned the hegemony of leaders belonging to the Reddy community over Kapus in North Andhra. Party Chodavaram in-charge Batthula Tataiah said that it was TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu who had sought inclusion of Kapus in the BC list in the Assembly. The YSRCP was using Kapus for votes in the elections, he alleged. TDP State secretary Bonda Jagan, corporators Gandham Srinivasa Rao, P. Varaha Narasimha, district vice president Thota Ratnam, district TNTUC president Villa Rammohan Kumar and party leaders Y. Jagadish and D. Satyanarayana were present.



