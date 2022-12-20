Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leaders unable to bear growing support to Jana Sena Party, says Kona Tata Rao

December 20, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) PAC member Kona Tata Rao has taken strong exception to the comments made by Adviser to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy against JSP president Pawan Kalyan.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Tata Rao alleged that in the last three-and-a-half years of the YSR Congress Party government rule, 3,000 farmers had committed suicides due to lack of remunerative prices for their produce. The JSP chief was going to the rescue of farmers, spending his own money and was earning their goodwill.

He said that unable to bear the growing support being received by Mr. Pawan Kalyan from the farmers, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy and Ministers Ambati Rambabu, Roja and Jogi Ramesh were making allegations and absurd comments against him. Referring to the comments of Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy that “people are applauding Mr. Pawan Kalyan as he is an actor” and that it could not be construed as support, Mr. Tata Rao said that it smacks of Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy’s lack of political acumen.

He wondered as to why students, DWCRA women and volunteers were being transported to the public meetings of the Chief Minister at a time when the YSR Congress Party government claims that welfare schemes were being implemented in Andhra Pradesh as no where else in the country.

Referring to the welcome given to YSRCP MLC, who was allegedly involved in the murder of his driver, by the party leaders when he was released on bail, Mr. Tata Rao said that it shows their shamelessness. He also said that the oft-repeated statements of YSRCP leaders that they would win all the 175 seats on their own, indicated their feeling of insecurity.

The PAC Member said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan does not need to read the script written by somebody else. He said that the JSP was in alliance with the BJP since 2019 and said that the YSRCP has no right to say with which party the JSP should align.