Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leaders have no moral right to criticise Pawan Kalyan, says Jana Sena Party

‘State government trying to acquire loan by showing income from liquor sales’

Jana Sena Party leader Kona Tata Rao condemned the comments made by YSR Congress Party Ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh, and former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), here at a press meet on Monday.

Mr. Tata Rao said that the YSRCP leaders have no moral right to comment on Pawan Kalyan’s visit to families of farmers who have committed suicide.

The YSRCP government has failed on all counts and now it is trying to acquire a loan to the tune of ₹23,000 crore from banks and various financial institutions by showing the income from liquor sales for the next 20 years, he alleged.

YSRCP had come to power by assuring total ban on liquor in a phased manner and now the party gone against its word. This is nothing but cheating people, he said.

There is no word on the job calendar, unemployment is at its peak, there are no major industries coming up and the existing ones are moving away and even the road conditions have gone from bad to worse, he alleged.

This government lacks stability and Mr. Jagan is confined to his palace at Tadepalli, he alleged.

Taking a dig at Mr. Rambabu, he said, “This Minister does not know the difference between litre and TMC ft and so he has no right to comment on JSP’s alliance partners. Our alliance is with the people, as Mr. Pawan is with the people.”

Other leaders S. Vijay Kumar and Panchakarla Sandeep were present.