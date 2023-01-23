Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leaders getting jittery over Lokesh’s padayatra, says TDP leader Anita

January 23, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member and former MLA V. Anita has said that TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has decided to undertake the ‘padayatra’ to expose the failure of the YSR Congress Party government in implementing its promises to the youth, farmers, students and employees, during the last three-and-a-half years.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Ms. Anita said that the proposed padayatra was already getting support from various sections. She claimed that ever since the ‘Yuva Galam’ (voice of youth) programme was made public, the YSRCP leaders were getting jittery. She said that the party had intimated to the Director General of Police (DGP) about the programme two months ago.

She wondered what was the intention of the DGP raising questions on how many persons would attend and the names and addresses of the persons attending the meetings.

Ms. Anita ridiculed: “It’s easier for us to say who will not attend the meeting as the 151 MLAs and YSRCP leaders will not attend.” She alleged that G.O. no. 1 was brought as the YSR Congress Party government was afraid of the growing popularity of the TDP. She also alleged that assets, valued at ₹45,000 crore, belonging to Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were attached by the Enforcement Directorate. On the contrary, not even a single paisa belonging to Mr. Lokesh was attached by the ED, she said.

She claimed that the credit for the youth getting six-figure salaries abroad goes to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. She said that the present YSR Congress Party government, which failed to get any industry, was making tall claims of providing jobs to youths, for a meagre ₹5,000, a month.

At a separate press conference, TDP State general secretary Md. Nazeer said that permission was received for the proposed ‘padayatra’ by Mr. Lokesh. He sought that the police should given protection to the participants of the padayatra, being taken out by the Opposition parties.

He said that the yatra would start at Kuppam, and appealed to students, youths and the general public to participate in large numbers and make it a success. Mr. Lokesh would interact with the people to know their problems, he said.