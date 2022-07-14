Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP govt. stopped supplying rice provided by Centre, say BJP leaders

‘86 lakh families in State are being deprived of the benefit’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and activists staged a dharna at the Collectorate on Thursday, alleging that rice supplied by the Centre for free distribution was not being given to the beneficiaries by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The BJP leaders said the Centre was providing 5 kg rice per person free of cost to around 86,000 lakh families from the poor financial background in Andhra Pradesh. “However, the State government has not been supplying the same to the beneficiaries for the past four months. The scheme has now been extended till September this year,” said Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav, former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and party leader Raveendra Medapati were among those who participated in the protest.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the issue would be raised in the forthcoming sessions of the Legislative Council and Parliament to ensure that the beneficiaries got their quota of free rice.

He said that as part of the measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has sanctioned rice free of cost for 80 crore people in the country.

“Andhra Pradesh has got 25 lakh tonnes of rice, valued at ₹5,500 crore, for 24 months till the March-end. The entire cost was borne by the Centre. The Centre has extended the scheme by another six months. However, the YSRCP government has stopped supply of rice, depriving 86 lakh families of the benefits, said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

The scheme need 1.20 lakh tonnes of rice. “Despite having a stock of 14 lakh tonnes of rice, the YSRCP government has stopped the supply citing trivial excuses,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

Mr. Madhav said that even as there were 1.20 crore poor families in the State, the YSRCP government was claiming it as 1.40 crore and stopped the supply of rice. “ How did this problem surface all of a sudden? The ration shop dealers network has weakened. The supply of essential commodities to consumers through vans is causing problems,” he said.

“The vans are displaying pictures of the Chief Minister. But the fact is that the Centre is bearing ₹36 of ₹37 per kg rice being supplied under the scheme,” he added.