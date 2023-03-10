Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government, which failed to implement promises made to employees, teachers and youth, has no right to seek votes in MLC polls, alleges Central Labour Welfare Board Chairman

March 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Central Labour Welfare Board Chairman V. Jayaprakash Narayan has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to seek the votes of employees, teachers and unemployed youth in the Legislative Council elections, as he has failed to implement the promises made to them before the last general elections.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, Mr. Jayaprakash Narayan said that the promise of abolishing Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) was not done so far. The salaries of employees were not being paid on time and agitations were being suppressed by the use of police force. He also alleged that a rift was being created among employees in the name of caste. The salary arrears payable to employees were to the tune of ₹15,000 crore, he alleged..

Contractors, who had executed various works for the State government, were not being paid their bills. Opposition leaders, who were questioning the YSR Congress Party government, were being booked by the police. He also alleged that the houses of the people at Ippatam village were being demolished as they had given their land for organising a public meeting by Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan.

Referring to the announcement made by the Chief Minister at the recent Global Investors Summit (GIS) that Visakhapatnam would become the Executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Jayaprakash Narayan wondered as to how he could do so when the matter was pending in court. He also alleged that land grabbing was taking place in Visakhapatnam, in the name of capital.

He spoke on the special focus of the Union government for the development of Andhra Pradesh during the last eight years by granting special budget to the State for the Tribal University, Petrochemical University and declaration of a separate railway zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam. He said that ₹30,000 crore was sanctioned for the development of National Highways in Andhra Pradesh by the Centre during the last eight years. The BJP leader alleged that the State government was diverting Central funds to other schemes.

BJP State vice-president and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju while appreciating the turnout of reputed industrialists at GIS, alleged that plans were being made to grab lands. He said that contractors, who had executed the TIDCO housing works, were in dire straits as the State government has not paid their outstanding bills.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha State president Surendra Mohan described the alliance between the Left parties and the TDP for the MLC elections as ‘unholy’.